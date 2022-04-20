Candace Pierson DeShazo Memorial Scholarship fundraiser set for July 2 in Walnut

The Second Annual Yoga in the Park and raffle fundraiser for the Candace Pierson DeShazo Memorial Scholarship Fund will be held at 9 a.m. July 2 at the Walnut Park District Park.

Yoga will follow the Walnut 5K for ALS with a post 5K stretch and morning of relaxation, movement and fun to honor the life of Candace Pierson DeShazo and bring light and awareness to mental health.

The yoga will be led by certified instructor Clarissa (Barker) Coley. It is open to all. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel. Water will be provided.

The Candace Pierson DeShazo Scholarship was created by the Bureau Valley class of 1999 in memory of its classmate, Candace Pierson DeShazo, who passed away suddenly on Feb. 25, 2021. She is described by her classmates as a “caring and kind soul, who was always giving to her family and friends despite struggling with mental health for many years.”

The scholarship is awarded to BVHS graduating seniors that are wanting to enter into the mental health field or who have been personally touched by mental health. This year, two BVHS seniors will be awarded with the scholarship.

Donations can be made to the fund by sending a check to the Candace Pierson DeShazo Scholarship Fund, 787 Hickory Lane, West Chicago, IL, 60185.