April 19, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Bureau County will host electronic recycling event on April 30 in Cherry

Event will take place at the Westfield Township Yard in Cherry

By Shaw Local News Network

Bureau County will be hosting an e-recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30 at the Westfield Township Yard on Route 89 and First Street in Cherry.

This free-collection event is for residents as a result of the Bureau County Board agreeing to the Illinois Electronic Recycling Program for 2022.

Advance registration is required and can be done by emailing recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov and including your name and preferred time of drop-off.

This event is limited to Bureau County residents only and there is a limit of seven items per drop-off. Event is subject to end when semi-containers fill to capacity. Oversized loads may be turned away and the event is not open to businesses.

Accepted items include: adding machines, answering machines, calculators, camcorders, cell phones, computers, copiers, DVD/VHS players, electric motors, FAX machines, gaming consoles, handheld electronics, I-Pads, laptop computers, modems, monitors, pagers, printers, scanners, shredders, smart watches, stereos, tablets, telephones, TV’s and VCR’s.

Not accepted items include: microwaves, coffee makers, dehumidifiers, vacuums, air conditioners, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, fans, blenders, toasters, washers, dryers, white goods such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and major home appliances.

For a full printable list of items accepted/not accepted, visit www.bureaucounty-il.gov.