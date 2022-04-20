Bureau County will host electronic recycling event on April 30 in Cherry

Bureau County will be hosting an e-recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30 at the Westfield Township Yard on Route 89 and First Street in Cherry.

This free-collection event is for residents as a result of the Bureau County Board agreeing to the Illinois Electronic Recycling Program for 2022.

Advance registration is required and can be done by emailing recycle@bureaucounty-il.gov and including your name and preferred time of drop-off.

This event is limited to Bureau County residents only and there is a limit of seven items per drop-off. Event is subject to end when semi-containers fill to capacity. Oversized loads may be turned away and the event is not open to businesses.

Accepted items include: adding machines, answering machines, calculators, camcorders, cell phones, computers, copiers, DVD/VHS players, electric motors, FAX machines, gaming consoles, handheld electronics, I-Pads, laptop computers, modems, monitors, pagers, printers, scanners, shredders, smart watches, stereos, tablets, telephones, TV’s and VCR’s.

Not accepted items include: microwaves, coffee makers, dehumidifiers, vacuums, air conditioners, smoke detectors, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, fans, blenders, toasters, washers, dryers, white goods such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and major home appliances.

For a full printable list of items accepted/not accepted, visit www.bureaucounty-il.gov.