Bureau County increases election judge pay; open to new applicants

The Bureau County Board voted unanimously during its April meeting to increase the election judge pay rate from $145 to $175 per election.

Election judges can also earn an additional $15 for going to a training class and can also receive extra pay for picking up equipment, $5, and dropping off equipment at the end of election days, $15.

Judges may also be able to receive additional pay for working during the upcoming elections early voting period at either the Moose Lodge in Princeton or at Spring Valley City Hall. Workers will be paid $12 an hour during these time periods.

The county also will offer a reimbursement for miles traveled on election day.

These judges are responsible for many of the operations that take place at polling places throughout the 50 precincts in the county on election day.

Each polling place employs judges representing both major political parties. These judges hold the main responsibility for the administration of the election procedures.

These judges verify that only qualified individuals are permitted to vote and give assistance to all voters who visit the polling place.

These judges are nominated by the political parties to serve and are certified by the circuit court.

An election judge must be a registered voter, be of good repute and character, be able to read and write in English, be skilled in the four fundamental rules of mathematics, must not be a candidate for any office in the election and must not be a precinct committeeman.

Anyone interested in becoming an election judge for the upcoming primary election or future election is encouraged to contact the County Clerk’s Office at 815-875-2014 or visit bureaucountyclerk.com/judge-signup to sign up online.