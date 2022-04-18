Princeton Public Library will host May 24 community blood drive

The Princeton Public Library will host a community blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at 698 E Peru St. inside the Matson Meeting room.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with a parental permission form available at www.bloodcenter.org.

Donors must also weigh more than 110 points and present a photo I.D. For questions about eligibility call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before March 29, 2022 are eligible to give at this drive.

To make an appointment to donate, contact the library at 815-875-1331 ext. 202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1751 to locate the drive.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouris and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF Saint Clare Medical Center and St. Margaret’s Health.

All donors will get a $10 gift card or 500 bonus points.