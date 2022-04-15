4-H members come together to plant 25 trees in City County Park

Current 4-H members and volunteers came together on Saturday, April 9 to plant 25 new oak trees in City County Park in Princeton.

The group planted four species of oak trees, including Black oak, Bur Oak, Northern Red Oak and Jackiana Oak.

This event was part of the 4-H Green Communities Tree Program. This program is focusing on restoring landscapes in Illinois that are currently under threat from invasive plant species.

“Any time 4-H can provide youth opportunities to impact their community, we are all in,” 4-H and Youth Development Program Coordinator Danielle Gapinski said. “Through this partnership we hope to have instilled the values of teamwork, community pride and environmental stewardship.”

The program follows the “learn-by-doing” philosophy of 4-H and is guided by the priorities of the Illinois Forest Action Plan. It plans to focus on tackling these issues at a local level. Illinois 4-H is hoping to increase the number of oak trees throughout the state.

The trees were planted as a transition strip between forest cover and open grass, which will help smooth the transition from closed canopy to open vegetation at the park.

Bureau County youth took part in the planting alongside Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District staff, 4-H staffers and Master gardeners.

During this spring, youth in 31 counties across Illinois will be planting groupings of 25 oak trees across the state.

To support this project or to learn more, visit: https://go.illinois.edu/4hgreencommunity.