April 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Rachel Berry and Luke Shultz represent Bureau County in 43rd ALOT Program

The upcoming 2023 ALOT program will be held in Central Illinois.

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left to right: Steve Koeller (IAA District 15 Director), Luke Schultz, Rachel Berry, and Steve Stallman (IAA District 16 Director). Photo provided by Bureau County Farm Bureau.

Many Illinois Farm Bureau Members successfully completed the 43rd Agricultural Leaders of Tomorrow (ALOT) program.

Out of the 25 members who completed the program, Bureau County was represented by Rachel Berry and Luke Shultz.

The eight week training program allows participants to develop and study leadership skills in the area of communications, global issues, agricultural economics, and political process.

The 2022 ALOT program sessions were held at Springfield, DeKalb, Starved Rock, Bloomington and via Zoom. To date, over 1200 participants have graduated from the ALOT program.

The upcoming 2023 ALOT program will be held in Central Illinois.