Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton to offer various May workshops

The Barn at Hornbaker Gardens will be hosting various workshops on Monday evenings this May. Four different workshops will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on May 2, 9, 16, and 23.

The series will start off with a hands-on Spring Annuals Container workshop on May 2. The cost of this workshop is $40 and includes everything you need to make a potted flower combination for your porch or patio.

On May 9, it will host Chef Monika Sudakov from the Chestnut Street Inn for the Cultivating and Cooking Herbs workshop. Learn tips for growing and using fresh herbs, and watch as Chef Monika makes a simple dish to sample. The cost of this workshop is $15 and everyone goes home with an herb plant to add to their garden.

On May 16, David Hornbaker will provide guidance in the Sensational Succulents workshop. For $35, participants will create their own mini succulent garden using upcycled or more traditional containers.

On May 23, Lindsay Funderberg, the manager of The Barn, will share her incredible floral skills in the Mason jar Flower Arranging “Make & Take” workshop. This is a chance to take home some fresh cut flowers from the gardens and learn tips on arranging the foliage and flowers in a mason jar. Cost for this is $15.

The barn encourages interested parties to come enjoy the fresh air, peaceful surroundings, and a complimentary beer or wine.

Reservations are required for all of these workshops. For more information and to sign up for any of the workshops, visit hornbakergardens.com or call the office at 815-659-3282.