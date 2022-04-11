April 11, 2022
Local News

Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton to host Holy Week services

The church invites all to attend or view online

By Shaw Local News Network

The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton. (BCR file)

Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton has announced its Holy Week Services. The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton invites all to join in-person or online.

Maundy Thursday - 6:30 p.m on April 14th: They remember Jesus’ suffering: a service of communion with the stripping of the altar.

Good Friday - 6:30 p.m. on April 15th: They remember Jesus’ crucifixion: with a Tenebrae service of scripture and song.

Easter Sunday - 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on April 17th: They celebrate hope through Christ. An adult choir returns for two Easter anthems at both services. The first service will be in-person and Facebook Live (ECC Princeton Facebook page). The second service will be in-person,  on YouTube (ECC Princeton) and live on Princeton News Now WZOE 1490 AM radio.

Childcare for ages birth through 4 years old will be available on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday.

Additional opportunities for worship are every Sunday during the regular morning worship at 9:00 AM. The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main in Princeton. For more information, visit www.eccprinceton.org or call 815-875-2124.