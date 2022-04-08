Van Orin Gospel Church announces upcoming Easter and Mother-Daughter events

Van Orin Gospel Church, located at 27920 County Rd 2600 E, will be hosting a couple events in the coming weeks.

The church will be hosting Good Friday service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 15. The organization also will have an Easter Sunday breakfast at 8:45 a.m. and an Easter worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 17.

The church also will be hosting a Mother-Daughter Salad Buffet at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

The event will host a special speaker in Rachel Schad from Northern Illinois University’s Campus Crusade for Christ. Special music also will be provided by Hannah Pierson.

The theme will be Hats! Attendees are asked to wear their favorite hat. Prizes will be awarded in various categories.

Reservations will be accepted through April 20, call Carol Haas at 815-638-2346 or Lynn Noble 815-910-5966.