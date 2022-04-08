April 08, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News

Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation to host Arbor Day Festival on April 30

Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Sheffield

Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation will be hosting an Arbor Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Hennepin Canal State Park Visitors Center, 16006 East St. in Sheffield. (Scott Anderson)

Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation will be hosting an Arbor Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Hennepin Canal State Park Visitors Center, 16006 East St. in Sheffield.

Attendees to the festival are encouraged to pack a lunch and have a picnic during the festival.

Activities for the Arbor Day Festival will include:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Rock painting for children in the Visitor Center rock garden. An all-levels one to three mile bike ride and hike. Nature author Jannifer Powelson will show how to plant a pollinator garden. David Nowakowski will bring his fishing gear and will be available to answer questions. Barb Wlaskolich bring outdoor projects and activities.

10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - Kids Yoga lead by Rituals Chiropractic and Wellness

11 a.m. - Arborist career day. Arborist Logan Stine will share the details of an arborist career and how he cares for trees.

Noon - Attendees will be able to plant trees in a tree planting ceremony.

Children from local schools will also be able to participate in a coloring contest. Local interested schools interested in participating can email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com.

For more information, visit https://www.hennepincanalstateparkfoundation.com/ or email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com.