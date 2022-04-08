Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation to host Arbor Day Festival on April 30

Hennepin Canal State Park Foundation will be hosting an Arbor Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Hennepin Canal State Park Visitors Center, 16006 East St. in Sheffield.

Attendees to the festival are encouraged to pack a lunch and have a picnic during the festival.

Activities for the Arbor Day Festival will include:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Rock painting for children in the Visitor Center rock garden. An all-levels one to three mile bike ride and hike. Nature author Jannifer Powelson will show how to plant a pollinator garden. David Nowakowski will bring his fishing gear and will be available to answer questions. Barb Wlaskolich bring outdoor projects and activities.

10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - Kids Yoga lead by Rituals Chiropractic and Wellness

11 a.m. - Arborist career day. Arborist Logan Stine will share the details of an arborist career and how he cares for trees.

Noon - Attendees will be able to plant trees in a tree planting ceremony.

Children from local schools will also be able to participate in a coloring contest. Local interested schools interested in participating can email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com.

For more information, visit https://www.hennepincanalstateparkfoundation.com/ or email hennepin.clerk@yahoo.com.



