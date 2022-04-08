Bureau Valley Schools asks community to participate in needs assessment survey

Bureau Valley Schools is asking parents and residents to weigh in on needs in the community in order to better serve its students.

The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) FY 23 application is now open. As part of this procedure, the Bureau Valley School District will undertake a process to assess the various needs facing the communities.

The process involves gathering information from parents and community members, while reviewing district data and statistics to isolate those concerns and develop a district plan and three separate grants (Title I, II, IV).

The Bureau Valley School District is beginning this process with its stakeholder groups to be conducted on April 21, according to school administration.

The State Board of Education vision that states: “Illinois is a state of whole, healthy children nested in whole, healthy systems supporting communities where in all citizens are socially and economically secure.”

The new ESSA legislation gives Bureau Valley the opportunity to contemplate what is meant by “the whole child,” and from this, to consider the type of programming that will support the strengths and needs of each and every child.

Community members are asked to participate in this facilitated group discussion located at the district office.

The discussion should take no more than 60 minutes and nothing more will be required of participants. A stakeholder meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Bureau Valley Manlius District Office.

Email aharper@bureauvalley.net with any questions.

An alternative option is provided through three online surveys (for Title 1, Title 11, and Title IV). To access these surveys go to bv340.org.