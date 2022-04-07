Friends of the Hennepin Canal will take ‘White Tail Deer’ hike

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will be hosting its monthly Hike the Canal outing Sunday, April 10.

This month’s hike will be from Bridge 47 to Bridge 50 on the Feeder Canal. This portion of the “Hike the Hennepin” is 4 miles in length and it has been named the “White Tail Deer.”

The group will meet at Bridge 50 on the northwest side at 1:30 p.m., where the group will be shuttled to Bridge 47 to begin the hike. Directions to Bridge 50: Take Route 40 north from U.S. 6 (or Interstate 80) to Route 172. Then west on Route 172 to where it crosses the Feeder Canal.

The monthly hikes were developed by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal as an opportunity for everyone to get to know the canal personally by hiking it from the Illinois River to the Mississippi (including the Feeder Canal) in small legs.

You don’t need to be a member of the Friends to join hikes. There is no fee for the hikes. Dress weather appropriately and bring bottled water for hot weather hikes.

For information, call Ed Herrmann at 815-664-2403 (home) or log on to the Friends of the Hennepin Canal website at friends-hennepin-canal.org.