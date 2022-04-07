Bureau County United Way’s annual Beer & Wine Tasting raises over $17,000

Bureau County United Way Annual Beer and Wine Tasting raised over $17,000, a record amount for the event.

The annual fundraiser, that returned after a Covid hiatus was deemed a success by BCUW Executive Director Victoria Yepsen.

“The event was not only successful, but so much fun,” Yepsen said. “Everyone coming together in support of our cause, the tasting & food vendors, sponsors, businesses donating to our auction, the band, the staff at Hornbakers, volunteers, board members and community supporters; it made for an incredible evening.”

The night was important for the organization and through the work of all those involved, the tasting played a large part in reaching its goal.

“I’m beyond proud of our team of people that pulled this off,” Yepsen said. “Together, we were able to raise $17,000 and due to the events success, we are excited to announce that we have officially hit our 2022 annual goal.”

Proceeds to go toward a dozen local health and human service agencies located throughout the area.

The BCUW supports Gateway Services, Youth Service Bureau, The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Bureau County Senior Center, Bureau County Food Pantry, Girl Scouts of Central IL, Freedom House, University of IL Bureau County Extension (4-H), Braveheart, Prairie State Legal Services, Second Story Teen Center, W.D. Boyce Council, Boy Scouts of America and American Red Cross of Northwest IL.