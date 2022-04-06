Wyanet Community Club to open flex court in the spring

Through the work of the Wyanet Community Club and village officials, a new flex court court will be coming to Wyanet in the Spring of this year.

Wyanet Community Club hopes for a ribbon cutting on its new flex court around Easter as the club has hosted 2 Queen of Hearts drawing to help fund this project, club member Barbie Patnoe said.

The new court will be put in at the park in Wyanet and will have a lot to offer Wyanet and the surrounding area families to enjoy.

Patnoe said the court will include two full sized basketball, volleyball, pickleball, hopscotch, shuffleboard and four square courts.

“We are very excited and hoping to keep adding great projects,” Patnoe said.

While the flex court is a step in the right direction, Patnoe was adamant that the Wyanet Community Club doesn’t want to stop there.

“We plan to keep going and put Wyanet back on the map,” Patnoe said. “We are not done. We want to add more things for the kids and families to enjoy, not just for Wyanet but for all surrounding towns”.

The community club hosts Queen of Hearts drawings at Sock’s Place in Wyanet. They draw at 7 p.m. every Thursday night and offer ticket specials at the Wyanet VFW from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday to help keep their doors open.

Patnoe said the pot for this drawing will be more than $120,000.

“If your ticket is drawn and you are present, you would win 70% of the pot,” she said. “If you are not present and your ticket is drawn, you would win 60% of the pot.”

Patnoe said the group has weekly sponsors that donate prizes to give out at the drawing every week including Psycho Silo Saloon, Michlig Energy, Wyanet Body Shop, Wyanet Locker, Guither Tree Service, Ag View FS, Sock’s Place, Somewhere Else Bar, Guys and Gals Salon, Top Dawg Concrete and Vicki and Toby Sanden.

The Community Club also has discussed with village officials about helping with the cost and hope to know a final answer by the eventual ribbon cutting ceremony.