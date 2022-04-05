PHS approves staff changes

Princeton High School adopted the 2022-23 school district calendar during its March meeting.

The board also approved membership in the Illinois High School Association for the 2022-23 school year.

Action items approved by the board are as follows: approved: non-tenured teacher, rehiring Brody Anderson, social studies; Liana Hall, art; Darcy Kepner, social studies; Janet Lund , special education; Sydney Markham, guidance; Lindsay Philhower, special education’ Kelsey Sarver, Spanish; tenured teacher rehiring: Abbi Bosnich, special education; part-time teacher: Steven Olson, band.

The board also approved the maternity leave request for Kelsey Sarver.