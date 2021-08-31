May 15, 2023
St. Patrick’s Parish of Maytown sews for Samaritan’s Purse

By Kevin Hieronymus
MAYTOWN - The sewing group from St. Patrick’s Parish of Maytown recently gathered with Debbie Ward and Joyce Peterson, representatives from Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, who had requested donations of dresses and shorts for their Christmas boxes.

These boxes are sent all over the world to children in need. Maytown’s sewing group donated 50 dresses and 37 pairs of shorts.

The sewing group meets weekly in the parish hall for sewing and fellowship.

Those participating in the project included Debbie Ward, Fran Piper, Carol Vaessen, Marilyn Weeks, Marilyn Blaine, Joyce Peterson, Kathy McLaughlin, LaVerne Klein, Karen Henkel and Nancy Matthieu.