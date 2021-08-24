PES Superintendent JD Orwig underscores importance of following governor’s mask mandate

Princeton Elementary School District Superintendent J.D. Orwig underscored the importance of the district’s compliance with Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order mandating the wearing of face coverings in schools Monday evening.
In Monday’s Board of Education meeting at Logan Junior High School, Orwig relayed to the board members how he has gone about addressing parents’ concerns which primarily centered around questions of the legality of the executive order itself. Orwig shared with parents in his regular newsletter schools which do not enforce the mandate are subject to revocation of their state recognition, which could disqualify schools from athletic competition and prevent them from awarding state-accredited diplomas. He went on to say that since sending the newsletter, he has not fielded any further such questions.
Orwig also presented for review the district’s $2.3 million budget for the coming fiscal year, forecasting a shortfall of approximately $130,000, but cautioning that the revenue projections are conservative. The budget, he said, will undergo revisions prior to being presented for approval at a public hearing next month.
Principal Egan Hicks of the Bureau County Special Schools BEST Program presented its budget for review as well, noting a seven percent increase in projected expenses due to rising insurance costs and staff salaries.
The board also approved a three-percent raise for paraprofessional staff in the district, while also raising hourly pay to $12 for all paraprofessional staff not already at that level.
The board will vote on approval of the district’s budget, as well as its use of funds dispersed through the American Rescue Plan, at a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.