Sheffield Village Board Minutes for July

SHEFFIELD — President Mary Lanham called the regular meeting of the Sheffield Village Board to order at 7 p.m. on July 12.

Trustees Jennifer Adams, David DeVoss, Luke Lanxon, Mike Stier and Lanham were present along with Superintendent Tim Shipp and Clerk Adrienne Ries.

Lanham welcomed everyone present and invited anyone who signed up for public comment to address the board.

Resident Pat Stier voiced concern of where sidewalks might be installed and who might benefit from the board placement. She also voiced concern of town vehicles and/or equipment traveling across the dangerous Reed Street railroad crossing.

Lanham directed the board to review the reports submitted by each department.

The board reviewed the police department monthly report. Ries presented her reports and asked the board to review the Legion memorial design and potential placement for discussion next month.

Public Works Manager report: Shipp stated JME completed Splash Pad repairs and it is now fully operational as well as the water tower. Lanxon questioned hydrant flushing and Shipp verified flushing would take place in the coming days.

Discussion/Action Items:

Lanxon, seconded by Adams, to approve the June 14, 2021, regular and executive board meeting minutes.

Lanxon, seconded by Stier, made a motion to approve payment of bills and payroll for July 12, 2021.

Lanxon, seconded by Adams, made a motion to approve payment of TIF bills for July 12, 2021.

Lanxon, seconded by DeVoss, made a motion to approve pay request #4 to SKI Sealcoating & Maintenance for $27,831.67 for work completed to date.

Lanham began discussion regarding a proposed ordinance for a Lot Marketing Program/Agreement through TIF to receive reimbursement for: 1. purchasing a vacant lot within the village; 2. build a single-family home with a minimum assessed value; and 3. complete within an allotted time. The board agreed to proceed with approving ordinance at the next meeting.

Lanxon, seconded by DeVoss, made a motion to approve water tower project final pay request $48,720.30 to Putnam County Painting, which included approval of $6,800 change order of Aerator Tank Clean Out.

Lanham presented an amendment to ordinance 2021-04-19-01 allowing organizations applying for a raffle license, to not be required to provide a fidelity bond or waiver unless anticipated aggregate retail value exceeds $10,000. Lanxon, seconded by Adams, made the motion to approve ordinance 2021-07-12-01 amending Village Code regarding Raffles, specifically regarding fidelity bonds.

Lanxon, seconded by DeVoss, made a motion to approve Appropriation Ordinance 2021-07-12-02.

All motions carried.

Lanham read a letter from Rhonda Telfer, representing a small group wishing to investigate the possibility of restoring the old village hall located on Main Street, currently on the historical register.

Lanham asked for board discussion regarding a multiple year sidewalk project, possible areas of focus and the board’s preference regarding future monetary allocation. Trustees supported the idea of approaching the Iowa Interstate Railroad about a pedestrian crossing at the Main Street railroad crossing. Trustees would like to see the current sidewalk program better marketed. Through an application, the village will reimburse the property owner the sidewalk concrete costs after a final inspection. Trustees agreed further discussion is necessary. No action was taken.

The village board gave their blessing to move forward with planning, while making it clear the board is not in a position to allocate any money toward the restoration and encouraged the group to look into possible grant opportunities. Lanham shared the Sheffield Historical Society board’s request to give tours of the old jail in the coming months and to possibly use the old village hall office for storage. Ries will check with insurance regarding any liability issues prior to the Historical Society storing or planning and advertising jail tours.

After an executive session from 7:50 to 8:50 p.m. Stier, seconded by Lanxon, made a motion to accept Jamie Whipple’s resignation as Sheffield Police Chief. The motion carried 4-0.

Lanxon, seconded by DeVoss, made a motion to appoint Officer Gene DeVaukeneare as police chief and increase his hourly rate to $22 effective the July 15, 2021, pay period.

Both motions carried a 4-0 vote.

Stier made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:52 p.m.