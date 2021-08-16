Victim identified from fatal Bureau County crash

PRINCETON – Bureau County Coroner Janice Wamhoff released the name Monday of a teenager killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

Chase Morgan, 18, of rural Princeton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the roll-over crash at 7 a.m. Saturday, Wamhoff said.

Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded about 6:15 a.m. Saturday to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on 1800 North Ave. at 2300 East St. It was determined the 2012 Jeep Morgan was driving hit a ditch, which caused the vehicle to accelerate and overturn.