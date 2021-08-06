June 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Pow Wow Days returns to Tiskilwa

By Kevin Hieronymus
Tiskilwa town sign

Tiskilwa town sign (BCR file photo )

TISKILWA — After a year off due to COVID-19, Pow Wow Days returns to Tiskilwa this weekend.

The festivities, sponsored by the Tiskilwa Community Association, will be held at West Park, unless noted, starting Friday with a kids tractor pull for ages 4-12 at 6 p.m. and an ice cream eating contest at 7 p.m.

The Historical Society’s Museum on Main will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. The Second Story Teen Center will have soda, water and popcorn available from 5 to 10 p.m. The TCA beer garden will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Masters DJ Entertainment will provide music in the beer garden from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday offers a full day of activities starting with the Historical Society’s Classic Rides display on the museum lawn and the Historical Society’s Gallery on Galena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Pow Wow Days parade will start on Main Street at 10:30 a.m.

Also Saturday will be:

The vendor and craft show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tiskilwa Community Church rug sale and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colonel Kink’s Inflatables from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $10 all-day armbands.

The TCA beer garden open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bean bag tournament will start approximately at 11:30 a.m.

The Tiskilwa Fire Department kids water fights will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Quilts of Valor ceremony will be held at noon at East Park.

The Tiskilwa High School alumni picnic will be held in the park shelter with social hour at 5 p.m., the picnic at 6 p.m. and anniversary class recognition at 7 p.m.

Masters DJ Entertainment will provide music in the beer garden from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday’s schedule starts with a community outdoor church service at the West Park Shelter at 10:30 a.m.

The Historical Society’s Museum on Main and Gallery on Galena will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Chief Tiskilwa Rock Dedication Ceremony will be held at the Gallery on Galena at 1 p.m.