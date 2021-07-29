Eleven more entries submitted for PJWC Baby Contest

PRINCETON — Eleven more entries have been received for this year’s Princeton Junior Woman’s Club baby contest. They are:

Cheyanne Camlynn Chasteen, 11 months, the daughter of Cymantha Corey and Dale Chasteen. of Princeton

Dawson Schertz, 18 months, son of Cody Schertz and Bayly Reed, Princeton

Orion Schertz, 3 months, son of Cody Schertz and Bayly Reed, Princeton

Atticus Schertz, 3 months, son of Cody Schertz and Bayly Reed, Princeton

Ambrose Viger, 2 months, son of William Viger and Lydia Henderson, Princeton

Nevaeh Hilmes, 1, daughter of Caile Mathas and Austin Hilmes, Princeton

Cecil Heaton, 5 months, son of Caile Mathas and Austin Hilmes, Princeton

Nova Rogers, 8 months, daughter of Lavinckey and Heather Rogers, Malden

Neveah Rogers, 8 months, daughter of Lavinckey and Heather Rogers, Malden

Easton Frank, 16 months, son of David Frank and Stefanie DeBates, Sheffield

Declan Gapinski, 1 month, son of Brad and Danielle Gapinski, Princeton

Entrants must be Bureau County residents under 24 months of age as of Sept. 10, 2021. Contest entries must be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

To enter, email a high resolution, snapshot sized color photograph of the child to princetonjuniors@gmail.com. Please refrain from entering photos that have been cropped or altered. Also, no professional photographs will be accepted. The email must also include the following: child’s name, sex, birthdate, current age, parents’ name, parents’ addresses, and two valid contact phone numbers.

Voting will begin at noon on Friday, Aug. 13 and continue until noon on Friday, Sept. 10. The photographs will be displayed at Midland States Bank South Branch (Aug. 13-20), First State Bank (Aug. 20-27), Central Bank (August 27-Sept. 3) and Heartland Bank South Branch (September 3-10). The photos will be rotated weekly on Fridays between the four banks. Each child will have a canister with his/her corresponding photograph in which votes can be placed.

Due to COVID, this year PJWC will add the option of using Venmo to collect votes. To vote through Venmo, send your chosen transaction amount to @Trisha-Schafer-1. Voters must include the baby’s name in the “What’s it for?” line. Venmo votes will only be accepted from noon on Aug. 13 to noon on Sept. 9.

One dollar equals 100 votes. All votes will be tallied and winners will be notified September 10th and introduced during that evening’s Homestead Festival awards ceremony.

Prizes will be given to the boy and girl winners, as well as the boy and girl runners up. All winners and their parents will have a spot in the Homestead Festival parade on Saturday.

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club donates all the proceeds from this contest back to communities and organizations within Bureau County through various projects carried out by their club.

