MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State University celebrated its spring 2021 graduates. The 291 graduates earned a total of 327 degrees, 20 associate degrees, 213 baccalaureate degrees, 56 master’s degrees and 12 earned doctoral degrees. Additionally, 21 undergraduate certificates and five graduate certificates were earned.:

Shelia Hart-Weber of Wyanet graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems – Project Management