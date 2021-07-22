Cornerstone to host community event featuring comedy magician

SHEFFIELD — Cornerstone Community Wellness in Sheffield will host a communitywide event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at West (Homecoming) Park in Sheffield featuring Jonny Rovatti, comedy magician. The event will include food for purchase from Cafe 129 and Red’s Bar & Grill, yard games and fellowship. Jonny Rovatti will perform his family-friendly comedy magic show from 6 to 7 p.m.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Participants should bring a lawn chair for the show which will be held under the West Park pavilion, Sheffield. The park is located on the corner of Church and Cook streets.

For more information about Cornerstone, visit www.ccwell.org or call 815-454-8020.