A “Classic Rides” event will be held during Pow Wow Days in Tiskilwa. Everyone is invited to show off their favorite “wheels” for all to admire. Cruise on over to the west lawn at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main by 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Stay and visit as long as you’d like. Age (yours or your ride’s) doesn’t matter. All vehicles welcome — from cars and trucks, to tractors and buggies, to tricked-out golf carts and bicycles. (Photo contributed)