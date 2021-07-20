Carl Sandburg Train returns to Princeton

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced last week that state-supported Amtrak passenger trains on the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki lines could resume full service. This includes the stops in Mendota and Princeton, which are on the Illinois Zephyr line. Mark Robinson of Walnut submitted this photo of the Carl Sandburg train returning to Princeton at 9:38 a.m. on Monday, July 19. Robinson said, "I along with others are happy that the train has returned. My family plans to use often between Princeton and Plano." (Photo courtesy Mark Robinson)