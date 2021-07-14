Tom Kammerer elected to Freedom House Board of Directors

Tom Kammerer, chief of the Princeton Police, has been elected to the Freedom House Board of Directors.

Freedom House, a non-profit 501c3 corporation, is the domestic and sexual violence agency for Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam, and Stark counties in Illinois.

“Tom is dedicated to the betterment of the community he serves, and he believes that the Freedom House mission is critical to Princeton’s well-being,” said executive director Michael Zerneck. “Tom’s years of service in law enforcement and his support of many civic organizations such as the Illinois Special Olympics make him an ideal Freedom House director.”

Said Chief Kammerer, “I want to help support Freedom House’s mission to provide compassionate, confidential, free services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, as well as awareness and prevention education to the community.”

Headquartered in Princeton, with satellite offices in Kewanee and Cambridge, Freedom House employs compassionate and skilled professionals to provide free, confidential, quality services to victims of abuse and their families, including a 24-hour crisis hotline (800-474-6031), emergency shelter, medical and legal advocacy, adult and child counseling, awareness and prevention education, and training for volunteers and professionals.

In the past year, Freedom House staff provided needed services to more than 900 victims (and families) of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information about their services or to make a donation, please call 815-872-0087 – or visit our website:http://www.freedomhouseillinois.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.