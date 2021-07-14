Richmond Hill Players holding auditions

GENESEO - Richmond Hill Players will hold auditions for the last two shows of the 2021 season on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 2-4 p.m at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. The plays holding auditions are both comedies: Clue: Onstage by Jonathan Lynn, directed by Dana Skiles, with the show running in mid-October; and Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) by John K. Alvarez, Michael Carleton and James FitzGerald, directed by Mike Skiles, with the show running in early December. Roles are available for up to 9-11 males and 6-8 females, ages ranging from 20′s to 60′s. Both directors note that their shows are fast-paced and physically demanding. For more details, please visit the website at www.rhplayers.com