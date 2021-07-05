Festival 56 presents ‘Godspell’

Festival 56 will be presenting its third production of the 2021 season with Godspell, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10

Festival 56 positions itself in offering several productions in the summer that features a cast and crew of professional theatre artists assembled from across the summer to live and work in Princeton during the season, and they are thrilled to be able to bring this rock musical to Princeton for the first time.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on July 10, Festival 56 will be presenting its third production of the 2021 season with Godspell. (Photo contributed)

Godspell, written by Stephen Schwartz, has a score of pop songs that audiences may have sung along to on the radio back in the ’70s. This production will be performed by a troupe of 10 actors, singers, dancer, and comedians as they reimagine and bring to life the gospels of Matthew in this inventive, collaborative, and hysterical musical.

Different from years past, all of Festival 56′s performances will be held on an outdoor stage behind the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave W., Princeton, in order to ensure the health and safety of all artists and patrons. Concessions will be available for all to enjoy, but audience members should bring their own lawn chair, bug spray, or sunscreen.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call or visit the box office from 12-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton, 815-879-5656, or visit www.festival56.com.

Season sponsors for Festival 56 are Norberg Memorial Home and Heartland Bank & Trust Company. This production is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).