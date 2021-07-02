Romeo and Juliet is a fast-paced production of an old classic

After a year without Festival 56, Shakespeare in the Park is back. While the location may have shifted to the Bureau County Metro Center, the excitement of finally viewing live theater in Princeton has not. This production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Bill Kincaid is fast-paced and easily accessible to all ages.

The pre-show should not be missed as it allows the audience to “brush up” on the plot line for those who may have forgotten since high school English class. This short review is helpful for younger viewers and affords for some brief explanations. As there are only six actors in the cast, all need to wear many hats, and perform multiple roles. While this may seem confusing at first, multiple design choices helped make the transitions go smoothly.

The set, designed once again by Christopher Gadomski, is multi-leveled and compact. The actors have ample space to move during fights, and it allows for an intimate balcony scene. The rustic look is reminiscent of the streets of Verona rather than an interior view. This makes the flow from one scene to another move quickly. The lighting design by Dale Marshall Pickard is complimentary and efficient. The second act in particular, uses some effects that accentuate the tragic closing events beautifully.

The costuming choices made by Bradley Robert Jensen are modern. There are no men in tights or women in corsets. As all the actors play multiple roles, the basic costume for all characters is simple black. The choice makes it easy for multiple, subtle costume changes. The addition of a sweater, or hat, or jacket indicates a change in character. This is done fluidly, and all changes are made in front of the audience. This choice allows viewers to actually see the actors transition from one character to another. This may help with confusion with such a limited number of cast members. The visual transition makes it easy to remember which each character the actor is portraying at the moment.

Director Kincaid has elected a fast-paced Romeo and Juliet. The actors are quick and sharp. Choices are made with clear focus as to what needs to happen next. There is not a lot of time spent with the star-crossed lovers staring into each other’s eyes. Rather, they act like what they are- teenagers. They fall in love hard and fast. Isaiah Johnson, who portrays both Romeo and County Paris, almost vibrates off the stage. They’re giddy and silly. Their impulsive approach to Romeo is refreshing and nimble. This makes for a solid contrast to Rose Blume and her portrayal of Juliet. Blume, who is returning to Festival 56, offers a more level-headed character. The famous balcony scene gives us a chance to see a Juliet with a plan to move forward, and not just a dramatic, overly indulgent girl. The leads are charming, and the on-stage chemistry is believable. The supporting cast members are memorable. Isaiah Hein as the Nurse is a pleasure to watch. His comedic timing adds to the humorous moments in the play, along with just enough schtick. Audiences should note that this is clearly a man playing a woman and little attempt is made to hide this fact. Children in the audience will be entertained.

Interesting choices were made in the use of audio enhancements. The decision to use portions of the Prologue as an overlay is helpful. It is frequently interjected into a scene as a sort of “pause button.” This makes for an efficient break for actors to re-set their characters and costumes. In addition, it reminds the viewers what is to come so as to not become too comfortable. The music played at intermission was modern. Love songs familiar to a contemporary audience lend to how accessible the performance is.

This is not an overly long production. Clocking in at about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission, it goes by fast. Nothing seems rushed, but the pacing does not lag and there is no time wasted in moving the action forward. For those concerned with sitting through a long and drawn-out Shakespeare show, do not be concerned. This Romeo and Juliet is compact and efficient. This is a welcome return to Shakespeare in the park after the pandemic theater drought.

Tracy Boylan is an English Teacher at LaSalle-Peru High School