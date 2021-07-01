Getting their kicks on Route 66: Days 1 and 2 in the books

Brian and Patti Blumhorst and their Mustang convertible

Editor’s note: Patti and Brian Blumhorst of Mendota and Dave and Conda McFee of Channahon have embarked on a 2,500-mile trip traveling on Route 66, starting from its origin in Chicago all the way to Los Angeles. The Blumhorsts are driving in their 2005 Mustang convertible and the McFees bought a 2004 Chrysler Seibring for the trip. Patti is chronicling their trip for Shaw Media.

Brian and Patti Blumhorst at the origin of Route 66 in downtown Chicago.

Day 1 in the books - 178 miles.

Starting point in Chicago. First stop Miller’s Pub on Wabash. Historical stops at Dell Rhea Chicken Basket in Willowbrook, White Fence Farm in Romeoville, side jaunt to Lockport for Lock and Mule, and Coom’s Corner, owned by Cubs announcer, Ron Coomer.

The security guard at Statesville Prison didn’t take too kindly of me taking a picture! Made a drive through Joliet and ate the Launching Pad in Wilmington. The last time we ate there was 50 years ago and I threw up my corn dog. I had a burger instead.

Spending the night at Dave McFee and Conda McFee Bed and Breakfast. Resting up for an adventurous day #2.

Day #2 - 12.5 hours of traveling and stopping, and only 233 miles

Still in Illinois. There is so much to see in our state. The rain didn’t stop us though. So many wonderful stops - sorry for the overload.

Made stops in Braidwood for pictures at the Polka Dot Drive In. In Gardner, saw the 2 Cell jail and restored Streetcar Diner. Dwight featured the Ambler-Becker Texaco Gas Station. Interesting fact: my Uncle Lee Pope worked at the Texaco refinery plant in Lockport for 49 years and my Grandma Findlay was a Becker from Wilmington. Great breakfast at The Old Rt 66 Family restaurant. Also, in Dwight is a bank designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and still in operation. Wonderful museums and murals in Pontiac. At the War Museum they honor hundreds of area military personal, past and present and found one for Mendota HS graduate Ian Richardson.

Stopped in Lexington to get a quirky picture at the Anvil Horseshoe place. Had to stop in Bloomington at the Beer Nut factory for some munchies and in Funk’s Grove for pure maple syrup! Of course, they spell it Syrip.

Onto Atlanta to the hometown of lifetime friends BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus and Kip Cheek of the Mendota Reporter. It was raining pretty hard, so only got a few pictures, including the “Smiley” water tower.

In Lincoln, saw the phone booth on City Hall, location where Lincoln christened the town with watermelon juice, the world’s largest Covered wagon and Lincoln statue, and Mill Cafe building.

Day #3 - 244 miles. Made it out of Illinois

Had to make stops at Illinois quirky spots - Henry’s Rabbit Ranch in Staunton and Livingston to see the Pink Elephant and old high school. Walked halfway across the Chain of Rocks Bridge before crossing into Missouri. Made stops in Rolla, Mo. to see Stonehenge (not Stonehedge, Conda McFee).

Crossed over Devil’s Elbow bridge near Jerome and definitely had to make a stop at Uranus for Rich Rick Artman. Spent the night at Munger’s Moss Motel in Lebanon, Mo. Wonderful motel - this iconic motel has been in operation for 75 years and the same owners for 50 years.

Day #4. Went through quite a bit of rain and storms during our 264-mile route. Started the day right at Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe (est. 1942) in Springfield, Mo. Wonderful food and great waitress. Saw the Town Square in Springfield and Wanna Hurts Don’t It, Giant Hamburg location, Bud’s Tire and Wheel since 1958. Along the route in Missouri saw the Route 66 Drive In and the Praying Hands in Webb City.

Day #5 - Too much rain, not many miles. We don’t think we went for more than 30 minutes without a downpour. Never had an opportunity to put the top down. Leaving Tulsa, Okla. saw the Golden Driller honoring the petroleum industry workers, the Muffler Man, Cyrus Avery statue and Meadow Gold Milk sign. Avery was part of the team assigned to numbering the nation’s highways.

Chandler, Okla. featured a parking lot of business signs and the old Lincoln Motel. In Arcadia made a stop at the round barn, beautifully restored then lunch at Pop’s - featuring 700 flavors of soda pop.

The second visit to the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and still a very somber, harrowing experience. The Land Run Memorial was absolutely amazing. Would love to have spent more time there but a thunderstorm cut our visit short.

Hoping for a sunny, dry day tomorrow. We are now at the halfway point to the end of the road.

Kansas only has 13 miles of Route 66. Entering the state at Galena is a Cars display. In Riverton made stops at Field of Dreams and Rainbow Bridge (Marsh Arch).

First stop in Oklahoma was Commerce, the childhood home of the Yankee’s Mickey Mantle. Brief stops in Miami, OK to the renovated Coleman Theater and The Blue Whale in Catoosa. Dinner at the Rancho Grande - an iconic restaurant along Rt 66 since 1953. Delicious. Spending the night at the 1950′s Desert Hills Motel in Tulsa. Very cute motel with great throwback decor.