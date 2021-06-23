Senior Days are here again at M-P Fair

HENRY - Senior Day at the Marshall-Putnam Fair is back in business –just in time to help celebrate the Fair’s 100th birthday.

Seniors are welcome to attend, free, on Thursday, July 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Hunt Building. Doors open at 8 a.m. when seniors will be greeted by local officials of the two counties. Retired Marshall-Putnam Judges Mike McCuskey and Scott Shore will emcee the event, with free refreshments, many donated door prizes for those over 65, and a guest appearance of the Fair Royalty, all adding to the fun.

The Henry Torpedo Boys will also perform once again, back by popular demand. The group includes Terry Feldott, the proprietor of the Guitar Junkyard in LaSalle on banjo; Rich Selquist of Henry on dobro; multi-instrumentalist Dave “Barney” Erickson of Lake Wildwood on mandolin, fiddle, and guitar; Tom Bogner of Henry on bass, and Todd Witek of La Salle, on guitar.

The group’s fame has grown over the years as they treat audiences to a mixture of bluegrass, new grass, and some country.

“We are very much looking forward to performing for our seniors again,” Bogner said.

COVID precautions are in place; vaccinations are very highly recommended; those who have not yet been fully vaccinated (both shots at least two weeks prior to the event) are asked to wear a mask and socially distance, at all times.

Seniors needing transportation to the fairgrounds may call BPART (serving Bureau and Putnam County) (877) 874-8813 orMarshall-Stark Transportation at 309-364-2287 as soon as possible to be added to the transportation schedule. The Putnam County Community Center will also help coordinate transportation to the fairgrounds in Henry.