Tim Harris elected president of Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers

PRINCETON — Tim Harris, AFM, an executive manager with Capital Agricultural Property Services in Princeton, has been elected president of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. The election was confirmed during the organization’s annual business meeting held recently. He had previously served as president-elect.

Moving up in the chairs at the Society is Kent Reid, chief appraiser with Farm Credit Illinois, based in Mahomet. Joining the leadership team as vice president is Russell Hiatt, AFM, ARA. He is co-owner of Hiatt Enterprises/Hiatt Farm Management and is based in Champaign.

Continuing in their roles as appointments to the leadership team are Academic Vice President Maria Boerngen, Ph.D., Illinois State University in Bloomington, and Secretary/Treasurer Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D., University of Illinois. Seth Baker, principle at Field Level Agriculture, Inc. of Mt. Zion, is immediate past president of the Society.

The ISPFMRA is the largest and oldest of 24 state affiliate chapters of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. The Illinois group was founded in 1928 and currently has more than 250 members statewide.