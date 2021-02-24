Early voting for April 6 consolidated election begins Thursday

PRINCETON — Early voting for the April 6 consolidated election begins Thursday, Feb. 25, and will run through Monday, April 5, in the Bureau County Clerk’s Office.

Early voting will also be available from Monday, March 22, to Thursday, April 1, at both the Princeton Moose Lodge and Spring Valley City Hall. The hours at the Princeton Moose Lodge will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and the hours at the Spring Valley City Hall will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Vote by mail is available

Those who wish to vote by mail in this election need to call or email Bureau County Clerk Matt Eggers to request a vote-by-mail application.

Call the office at 815-875-2014 or email Eggers at countyclerk@bureaucounty-il.gov.

The last day to receive a vote-by-mail application is Thursday, April 1.

Eggers reminds voters that the vote-by-mail option is available for every election and that he hopes people utilize this opportunity if they can’t make it to the polls on April 6.

He said all Bureau County precincts will be open on Election Day.

Make your voice heard this election

Historically, voter turnout is a lower for consolidated elections compared to general elections. Eggers said he’s not sure the exact reason for this trend, but urged that these elections are what decide races closest to home for Bureau County residents.

“These elections are all local election races. These are the elections to make your voice heard in your villages/cities, townships and schools. Other positions open in this election are for park district boards and library district boards,” he said.

Contested races Eggers said people will be following closely this April will be the races for Princeton City Council, city of Spring Valley Mayor, village of Ladd Mayor, Ladd School Board and the LaMoille School Board referendum.

Is there still time to register to vote?

Yes. People can register to vote up until Election Day. Register now online at ova.elections.il.gov or register in the Bureau County Clerk’s Office up until Tuesday, March 9.

On Wednesday, March 10, the grace period begins and anyone who is not registered can do so in the county clerk’s office and then vote the same day in the office.

Same day registration will also be available at the polls on Election Day. Anyone who is not registered on Election Day will be able to go to their polling place, register to vote and vote at the polling place.