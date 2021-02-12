February 05, 2024
McHenry County high school sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

By Northwest Herald staff report
Alden-Hebron Giants logo

South Beloit defeated Alden-Hebron, 61-46, in Northeastern Athletic Conference boys basketball play on Thursday in Beloit.

Cody Kurcab scored 11 points to lead the Giants.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 31: At South Beloit, the Giants fell to 0-2 with the NAC loss to the Sobos, despite 11 points from Karly Strand.

BOYS BOWLING

Huntley 3,189, Grayslake North 2,974: Hayes Porsche rolled a team-best 657 series, including a high game of 243, to lead the Red Raiders to a dual win.

Huntley’s other contributors included AJ Debello (648 series, 223 high game), Nicholas Zummo (647 series, 259 high game) and Chris Welzien (266 high game).

Johnsburg 3,091, McHenry 2,861: At Johnsburg Bowl, Landon Banaszynski’s 622 series, including a high game of 223, led the Skyhawks to the dual win.

McHenry was paced by Myles Glab, who rolled a 651 series and a high game of 241.

GIRLS BOWLING

McHenry 2,060, Dundee-Crown 1,964: Brianna May led the Warriors to the dual win by rolling a 520 series, including games of 182 and 181.