Another Child Foundation hosts school supply drive for Bureau County students

The Another Child Foundation is looking to support local Bureau County students with a school supply drive that runs through Saturday, July 22.

Another Child Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of underprivileged children. The foundation provides educational opportunities and essential resources to children in need.

“We recognize the importance of providing students with the necessary supplies to succeed academically,” Executive Director Tim Oloffson said. “By organizing this School Supply Drive and focusing on notebooks, school glue, crayons, markers and colored pencils, we aim to ensure that underprivileged students have access to these essential tools for their education and creative development.”

Donors are encouraged to give new and unused items. Items accepted for donation include colored pencils, Elmer School Glue, Crayola colored markers, 24-count Crayola crayons and 70-page one-subject notebooks. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

These school supplies will be used to pack backpacks that enable students to engage in their education, express their creativity and develop important skills.

Donation drop-off locations include St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 416 Dover Rd. in Princeton and Community Bible Church, 125 Jackson St. in Walnut.

Donations must be made during regular church hours when volunteers are available to receive donations.

For more information, call 815-303-1725 or email director@anotherchild.org or illinoisoffice@anotherchild.org.