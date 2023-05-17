Switzer Scholarship Committee awards $34,000 to BV students

The Switzer Scholarship Committee has awarded its 2023 Switzer Scholarships to four Bureau Valley High School 2023 graduates.

The scholarships have been awarded yearly because of the scholarship fund initiated following the death of Mae Mungor Switzer. The fund was established with the proceeds of the John Mungor estate following his death.

The first John Switzer and Mae Mungor Switzer scholarship issued from this fund was in 1984 with $5,500 awarded to the top graduating student from Walnut High School. This scholarship award remained at $5,500 until 2012. A court review of the Switzer Trust Fund provided authorization to begin awarding a portion of the dividends of the fund each year.

With the graduating student now attending Bureau Valley High School, the local committee opted to maintain the provision for the top Walnut student as a way to continue an award that reflects John Switzer’s original intentions.

The committee also created additional scholarships that would be available district-wide to promote the unity of Bureau Valley District 340.

The 2023 Switzer Scholarships were awarded in the amount to $20,000 to Izabel Quinn Wallace, $10,000 to Liana Catherine Ledergerber, $2,000 to Ayize Martin and $2,000 to Cassidy Jo Peterson.

The $20,000 scholarship was awarded to the top qualifying student from the original Walnut High School District who met the criteria of the application process. The $10,000 scholarship was awarded to an applicant from among the top 10 graduating seniors who met the qualifications district-wide. Two district-wide scholarships of $2,000 were awarded to students who met the qualifications district-wide.