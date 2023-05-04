Logan Junior High to host book fair May 8-12

Logan Junior High will host a scholastic book fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8, 9 and 11; from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 10 and from 8 to 11 a.m. on May 12 at 302 W. Central Ave. in Princeton.

Funds raised will help purchase books for the Logan Junior High Library as families, faculty and the community are invited to attend the event to help inspire children to become lifelong readers.

The book fair will also feature a special family event with an Open House/Art Show from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

The book fair offers specially-priced books and educational products including popular series, award-winning titles, new releases, adult bestsellers and other reads from dozens of publishers.

Book fair customers may also help the school build classroom libraries by purchasing books through the classroom wish list program.

For more information on the book fair visit https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/loganjuniorhighschool1.