Bureau Valley art students participate in the TRAC Art Festival in Kewanee

Bureau Valley High School art students participated in the TRAC Art Festival hosted by Kewanee High School. Students displayed work in graphite, colored pencil, ink, charcoal, sculpture, acrylic paint, oil pastel, mixed media and computer imaging.

BVHS took home 12 first place awards, 8 second place awards, 5 third place awards and 8 honorable mentions. The students are taught by BVHS Art Teacher, Laura Nichols. Students who received awards are as follows:

Meghan Kalapp - Best of Show 3-D, Computer Imaging Second Place, Colored Pencil Portrait Second Place, Ink First Place, Acrylic Still Life First Place, Watercolor Still Life First Place, Ceramics Sculptural First Place

Lily Atteberry - Functional 3-D Second Place, Sculptural 3-D Honorable Mention, Graphic Design Third Place, Ceramics Functional Honorable Mention

Isabella Solorzano - Crafts 3-D First Place

Alex Jacobs - Scratchboard Honorable Mention

Katelyn Grobe - Computer Imaging First Place

Kiarra Guerrero - Graphic Design Second Place, Charcoal First Place

Cassidy Peterson - Graphic Design Honorable Mention, Colored Pencil Portrait First Place, Oil Pastel Third Place, Mixed Media 2-D First PLace

Annabelle Myong - Graphic Design Honorable Mention

Taylor Tedesco - Colored Pencil Still Life First Place, Ceramics Sculptural Honorable Mention

Krysten Walowski - Acrylic Portrait Honorable Mention, Acrylic Still Life Second Place, Drawing Portrait Second Place, Oil Pastel First Place

Kimberlee Grobe - Watercolor Figure First Place, Ceramics Functional Second Place

Carly Wiggim - Charcoal Third Place

Abby Siri - Oil Pastel Second Place

Jen Dunlap - Mixed Media 3-D Honorable Mention

Dylan Macklin - Ceramics Functional Third Place

Mar Salmeron - Ceramics Sculptural