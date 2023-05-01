Bureau Valley art students participate in the TRAC Art Festival in Kewanee

Bureau Valley High School art students participated in the TRAC Art Festival hosted by Kewanee High School. Students displayed work in graphite, colored pencil, ink, charcoal, sculpture, acrylic paint, oil pastel, mixed media and computer imaging.
BVHS took home 12 first place awards, 8 second place awards, 5 third place awards and 8 honorable mentions. The students are taught by BVHS Art Teacher, Laura Nichols. Students who received awards are as follows:
Meghan Kalapp - Best of Show 3-D, Computer Imaging Second Place, Colored Pencil Portrait Second Place, Ink First Place, Acrylic Still Life First Place, Watercolor Still Life First Place, Ceramics Sculptural First Place
Lily Atteberry - Functional 3-D Second Place, Sculptural 3-D Honorable Mention, Graphic Design Third Place, Ceramics Functional Honorable Mention
Isabella Solorzano - Crafts 3-D First Place
Alex Jacobs - Scratchboard Honorable Mention
Katelyn Grobe - Computer Imaging First Place
Kiarra Guerrero - Graphic Design Second Place, Charcoal First Place
Cassidy Peterson - Graphic Design Honorable Mention, Colored Pencil Portrait First Place, Oil Pastel Third Place, Mixed Media 2-D First PLace
Annabelle Myong - Graphic Design Honorable Mention
Taylor Tedesco - Colored Pencil Still Life First Place, Ceramics Sculptural Honorable Mention
Krysten Walowski - Acrylic Portrait Honorable Mention, Acrylic Still Life Second Place, Drawing Portrait Second Place, Oil Pastel First Place
Kimberlee Grobe - Watercolor Figure First Place, Ceramics Functional Second Place
Carly Wiggim - Charcoal Third Place
Abby Siri - Oil Pastel Second Place
Jen Dunlap - Mixed Media 3-D Honorable Mention
Dylan Macklin - Ceramics Functional Third Place
Mar Salmeron - Ceramics Sculptural