Princeton Elementary School District to hold preschool screening June 1, 2

The Princeton Elementary School District will conduct community-wide preschool screening on June 1 and 2 at Douglas Elementary School, located at 220 East La Salle Street.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old before Sept. 1, 2023 to participate in the screening. Participating children will be screened for fine and gross motor skills, learning skills, speech/language, social emotional and self-help skills.

There is no charge for the screening, but appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 815-875-6075. Each appointment lasts approximately 45 minutes. The Bright Beginnings program fills up fast, so parents are encouraged to call as soon as possible.

A preschool screening is required for all families who wish to have their child enrolled in the Bright Beginnings Pre-Kindergarten Program, a grant-funded program by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Any family may utilize this screening as a developmental check up. Children currently enrolled in the Bright Beginnings program do not need to be screened again. Children not screened by June 2 will not be able to start on the first day of preschool.

Families who are wanting their child in Bright Beginnings must provide proof of income at the screening. All preschool students will be required to have a complete up to date physical and immunization record turned in before the first day of school.

Questions regarding the screening can be directed to 815-875-6075.