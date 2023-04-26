Bureau Valley to hold preschool screening May 15 and 16 in Manlius

Bureau Valley Elementary (Walnut and Wyanet) will hold preschool screening for the upcoming school year from 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, and Tuesday, May 16, at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 202 S. Fourth St. in Manlius.

Screening will be done by appointment only and last between 45 minutes to an hour. The screenings include vision, hearing, speech, language, motor and academic skills.

The screening is open to all children who were born on or before Nov. 15, 2020. A child may qualify based on the screening for preschool but must be 3 to start in the preschool program.

Results from the screening will be determined and parents will receive a phone call or acceptance/denial letters mailed May 19.

Children currently in the Bureau Valley preschool program do not need to be screened. Children who were screened but did not attend the program will need to be rescreened and provide proof of income again.

Families who are wanting their child in the preschool program must provide proof of income for all employed adults living in the household at screening time. Any unemployed adult living in the household and receiving unemployment will need to verify choice/circumstance and dollar amount they are receiving.

If parents are receiving program assistance from: WIC, SNAP, TANF, SSI, CCAP, or Medicaid, they will also need to provide proof such as a copy of card or letter stating the amount of money received with the parent’s name on it.

Parents also will need to provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate obtained from the courthouse on the day of screening. Hospital birth certificates will not be accepted.

The schools will be taking appointments Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 12. Those interested in screening can contact Tracy Shepard at Bureau Valley – Wyanet at 815-699-2251 to schedule an appointment.