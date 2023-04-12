April 12, 2023
Bureau Valley High School’s Ben Roth selected as male Mendota Elks Teen of the Year

Roth has the opportunity to advance to state level competition

By Shaw Local News Network
Bureau Valley’s Ben Roth, the son of Keegan and April Roth, has been selected by the Mendota Elks Lodge as the overall male Elks Teen of the Month recipient for the month of September.

Bureau Valley Senior, Ben Roth, was selected as the male Elks Teen of the Year by the Mendota Elks Lodge. Roth now advances to the Northwest District competition for Teen of the Year.

Roth was previously selected by the Mendota Elks Lodge as the male Teen of the Month for September 2022. He is the son of April and Keegan Roth. He plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall with a major in History and a minor in Business.

Roth now has the opportunity to then advance to the state level where he can potentially earn scholarship funds.