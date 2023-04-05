Logan Junior High announces 3rd Quarter Citizenship Award winners

Logan Junior High School has announced its Third Quarter Citizenship Award recipients for the 2022-2023 school year.

Citizenship ideals at LJHS emphasize both curriculum and extracurricular activities. Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership, willingness to serve and mental and physical courage are all guidelines in selecting.

The third quarter recipients are fifth graders Ella Stocker, Cooper Strickland, Emily Jaeger and Grant Zimmerman; sixth graders Bryce Cochran and Lenora Hopkins; seventh graders Jocelyn Strouss and Payton Brandt; and eighth graders Brinley Kloepping and Megan Smith.