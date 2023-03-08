OSF Saint Luke announces scholarship opportunities for local students

OSF Healthcare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee is accepting applications for its 2023 health care scholarship awards. This year a total of $5,000 will be awarded to area students pursuing a career in health care.

Scholarships are available to recent high school graduates and advanced degree candidates with a permanent residence in Bureau, Henry or Stark Counties.

Students must be pursuing health care career options including, but not limited to, nursing radiology, laboratory technology, respiratory therapy, physical or occupational therapy and pre-med.

Applicants must prove a demonstration of academic achievement accompanied by high school or college transcripts, volunteer or work history and health-related activities. Applicants must be planning to attend a post-secondary institution for a health career field of study.

Interested students can download a scholarship application by visiting osfsaintluke.org. Completed applications must be returned to Samantha Rux via email at samantha.l.harkerrux@osfhealthcare.org or mailed to 1051 W. South St. in Kewanee, 61443 by May 1.