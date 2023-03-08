Bureau Valley High School reports positive increase in students SAT test scores

At the Feb. 27 Bureau Valley Board of Education meeting, Principal Duane Price shared SAT data from the Illinois Report Card.

From the previous year, BVHS had an 8% increase in evidence-based reading and writing proficiency and 15% in math proficiency on the SAT test. The BVHS Class of 2023 averaged 986 on SAT average, 26 points higher than the Illinois state average. The EBRW average was 497, while the math average was 489, both exceeding the state average.

BVHS also reportedly ranked first in total SAT score, EBRW, and math among Bureau County public high schools with data. 31% of BVHS students met or exceeded the EBRW state proficiency benchmark, the highest in Bureau County, while 29% did so in math, trailing only La Moille.

Expanding data results to include 15 area high schools in Bureau, Henry, and Stark counties, BVHS ranked third behind Geneseo and Orion.

In comparison with 118 schools, BVHS performed well with schools who had the same or higher low income rates: 2nd in average SAT scores, 3rd in average math scores, and tied for 6th in average EBRW scores.

Similarly, when comparing schools with the same or higher IEP rates of the 118 schools, BVHS ranked 2nd in average SAT score, 3rd in average EBRW score, and 2nd in average math score.

Price added that potential factors for the increased performances could be attributed to the students’ and teachers’ commitment to academic excellence, switching from block to a traditional bell schedule and an increase in dual credit classes, which will increase to 26 credit hours for the 23-24 school year.