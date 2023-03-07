PHS’s Lily Keutzer selected as a quarterfinalist for national scholarship competition

Lily Keutzer, a senior at Princeton High School, has been selected as a quarterfinalist in the 2023 Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Competition.

The Elks National Foundation will award 500 four-year scholarships to the highest rated applicants in the 2023 competition.

Ranging from $1,000 to $12,500 a year, most valuable students scholarships are for students pursuing a four-year degree, on a full-time basis, in a college or university in the U.S.

All scholarships are in the form of certificates of award conditional upon the full-time enrollment of the winner in an accredited college or university.