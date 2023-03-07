March 07, 2023
PHS’s Lily Keutzer selected as a quarterfinalist for national scholarship competition

Elks National Foundation will award 500 four-year scholarships

Princeton’s Lily Keutzer, the daughter of Steve and Michelle Keutzer, has been selected by the Mendota Elks Lodge as the overall female Elks Teen of the Month recipient for the month of September.

Lily Keutzer, a senior at Princeton High School, has been selected as a quarterfinalist in the 2023 Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Competition.

The Elks National Foundation will award 500 four-year scholarships to the highest rated applicants in the 2023 competition.

Ranging from $1,000 to $12,500 a year, most valuable students scholarships are for students pursuing a four-year degree, on a full-time basis, in a college or university in the U.S.

All scholarships are in the form of certificates of award conditional upon the full-time enrollment of the winner in an accredited college or university.