Princeton High School inducts 15 students to National Honors Society

On Feb. 8, Princeton High School inducted 15 new members in to the National Honors Society. Three of the new members were from the senior class and 12 were from the school’s class of juniors.

In order to be eligible for consideration, students must be in 11th or 12th grade, must have been in attendance at Princeton High School for one year and have achieved a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25.

A five-member faculty council reviewed the students based on outstanding criteria in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Princeton High School Principal Andy Berlinski and NHS Advisor Tameran Polowy awarded the new members, while formally inducted Senior NHS Members Isabella Whitfield, Kailey Patterson, Isabella Ibarra, Lily Keutzer and Jessica Fisher conducted the traditional candle lighting ceremony.

Seniors inducted during the ceremony included Alexia Bouslog, Kiana Brokaw and Mariah Hobson. The junior inductees include Morgan Bartkiewicz, Abigail Brown, Morgan Foes, Kambri Fisher, Adeline Hecht, Anagrace Isaacson, Caitlin Meyer, Kelsea Mongan, Sophia Oester, Tyson Philips, Morgan Richards and Bennett Williams.