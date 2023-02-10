Princeton High School Jazz Band to host Swingin Sweets Dance on Feb. 17

The Princeton High School Jazz Band will be holding its third annual Swingin Sweets Swing Dance at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Princeton Moose Lodge, 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

The event is free and open to the public as community members of all ages are invited to join for a fun, informal evening of desserts, dancing and live music.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with a swing dance lesson at 7 p.m.. Two sets of music will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The PHS Jazz Band will be playing a variety of jazz music from the golden era of swing including standards like ‘April in Paris,’ ‘Little Brown Jug’ and others.