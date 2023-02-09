Princeton Elementary will conduct preschool screenings March 22 and 23

Princeton Elementary School District will conduct a community-wide preschool screening by appointment on March 22 and 23 at Douglas Elementary School, 220 East La Salle Street.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old before Sept. 1 to participate in the screening. Children will be screened in fine and gross motor skills, learning skills, speech and language, social emotional and self-help skills.

There is no charge for this screening and appointments can be made by calling 815-875-6075. Each appointment will last approximately 45 minutes. The Bright Beginnings programs fills up fast and appointments can be made now.

A preschool screening is required for all families who wish to have their child enrolled in the Bright Beginnings Pre-Kindergarten Program, a grant funded program by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Any family may utilize this screening as a developmental check up. Children currently enrolled in the Bright Beginnings program do not need to be screened again.

Families who are wanting their child in Bright Beginnings must provide proof of income at the screening including one of the first page of 2022 tax return, two pay stubs from each parent, 2022 W-2 for both parents or letter from employer.

All preschool students will be required to have a complete up to date physical and immunization record turned in before the first day of school. For more information, call 815-875-6075.