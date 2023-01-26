Logan Junior High announces 2nd Quarter Citizenship Award recipients

Logan Junior High in Princeton has announced its 2nd Quarter Citizenship Award recipients.

The citizenship ideals at the school emphasize both curricular and extracurricular activities. Qualifications include attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership, willingness to serve and mental and physical courage.

The 2nd quarter recipients include 5th graders Amy Maloy, Kory Storm, Ellie Matlick and Westyn Widmer; 6th graders Paxton Knudsen and Ava Munson; 7th graders Lilly Mabry and Grace Nesbitt and 8th graders Josie Sierens and Philip Whited.