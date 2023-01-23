Bureau Valley’s kindergarten pre-registration event to be held Feb. 21-24

Bureau Valley CUSD #340 has set 8:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. on the week of Feb. 21-24 for kindergarten pre-registration at the Bureau Valley Elementary buildings at 109 4th St. in Wyanet and 323 S. Main St. in Walnut.

During this time, parents may pre-register their child at the attendance center their child will be attending. Children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1 will be eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall.

Children are not required to attend the registration process which should only take a few minutes from parents to complete. Incoming kindergarten students will be able to meet their teachers and see their classroom at a meet and greet in August.

Parents will be required to present proof of age, certified copy of a birth certificate, at the time of pre-registration.

A packet will be issued to parents containing some registration paperwork, a health form, dental form, lead screening verification, vision exam form and some informational sheets.

All registration paperwork will need to be completed and turned in the week of Feb. 21-24. All health, dental and vision formed are due at registration in the summer. No fees will be collected until registration in the summer.

Kindergarten pre-registration allows the schools to have an idea of the number of kindergarteners to expect next school year so that a sufficient amount of supplies and books can be ordered for students.

Parents who are unable to pre-register their child during the scheduled times are asked to call the office to inform the school of their intent to send a child to kindergarten. Parents will need to attend K-12 registration in the summer.

BV-Walnut Elementary can be contacted at 815-379-2900 and BV-Wyanet Elementary can be contacted at 815-699-2251.